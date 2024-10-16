Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Limon State Golf

Posted 10/16/24

Congratulations to Karson Parmer who placed 79th at the 2A Boys State Golf Tournament at The Club at Rolling Hills in Golden, Colorado held October 7-8. Photos by Jaclyn Parmer

