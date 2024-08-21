Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Limon youth enjoy summer golf camp

By Stephanie Zwick
Posted 8/21/24

Youth from the Limon area attended the Limon Youth Golf Camp where they learned golf basics. There were 25 kids attending the camp ranging in age from 5-13. The 9-13 year-olds participated in a mini …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

THANK YOU LINCOLN COUNTY BUYERS CLUB!

Luci Reimer honored at reception

NEWS BRIEFS

Lincoln County Commissioner Meeting

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions