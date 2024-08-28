Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Lincoln County welcomes seven new teachers

Posted 8/28/24

Name: Marie Allen    

Class: Genoa-Hugo 4th Grade    

Hometown: Limon, CO

College Attended: Grand Canyon University 

Degree earned: Bachelor of Science in …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Pirate Football opens regular season with loss

Pirate Volleyball splits opening week

Limon Badgers win football season opener

Limon Volleyball starts season with a nail biter

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions