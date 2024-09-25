Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Lincoln Health celebrates hometown heroes at the second gala

Megan Mosher
Posted 9/25/24

Lincoln Health proudly hosted its second Denim and Diamonds Gala on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, drawing nearly 400 attendees for a night of celebration, recognition and …

