Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 1:18 pm

Mayor Randolph read a proclamation to make August 23rd Luci Reimer Day in Limon. He presented her with a plaque with the newly named Luci Reimer Computer Lab at the Limon Memorial Library.

Members of the State Library Board, Sharon Morris and Kieran Hixon presented Reimer with a plaque for her years of service.

Photos by Greg Tacha