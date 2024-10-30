Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

New 2025 law bans holding phones while driving

New 2025 law bans holding phones while driving

Posted 10/30/24

Statewide — In a significant move to reduce distracted driving, Colorado will implement a new law beginning Jan. 1, 2025, that prohibits people from using a mobile electronic device while …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

RRWCD to Hold Quarterly Board Meeting in Wray

Halloween fun in Lincoln County

Karval High School Wins Lamar Community College …

Cowbelles & Friends Benefit a wonderful success

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions