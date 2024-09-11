NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, September 11, 2024 2:31 pm

HOMECOMING WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST

The Limon Alumni Association is sponsoring the Homecoming Window Decorating Contest. This years' Homecoming theme is “Badgers are Out of This World” and the Badger Football team is playing the Buena Vista Demons. Window judging is Friday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m., with the winner announced during half-time of the game on Saturday, Sept. 28.

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.

LIMON SCHOOL ACTIVITY CALENDARS

Find them at Limon Stop & Shop or Hoffman Drug. They are $10.00 each. It's a great way to keep track of the sports and events for Limon Schools. However, they played an early April Fools joke and left out March 31, 2025. Don't worry though, there's plenty of room to pencil in your meetings and such for that day. We appreciate the error since we are so good at those ourselves.

SAFETY DAY

The Lincoln County Extension Office is hosting Step Up to Safety Day on Sept. 12 at the fairgrounds in Hugo from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for 4th Grade students.

BOYERO BRIDGE UPDATE

The Boyero Bridge demolition on U.S. Highway 40/287 southeast of Hugo will continue this week and is expected to be complete by Friday.

AMERICAN LEGION

MEETING

Limon American Legion Post #2017 meets at the Hub City Senior Center in Limon on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times are: 5 p.m. Meet & Greet, 6 p.m. Legion Family Meeting, 7 p.m. Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m. SAL & Riders Meeting. Please try to attend. New members are welcome!

GENOA LEGION

Looking for current military or military veteran members. We are a small community with a big spirit. Please contact Commander Gillis at 719-760-0744 for more information.

FOOD PANTRY HOURS

We know that there are times when a person or family is in need of some assistance. The Limon Methodist Church has a food pantry available to help at 770 B Ave. Hours are Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon and Wednesday 4-5:30 p.m.

