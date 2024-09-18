NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 12:58 pm

HUGO HOMECOMING

Welcome home alumni! Mannis Party Barn will be open for homecoming Sept. 27 @ 5:30 p.m. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Table service provided. See you there.

HOMECOMING WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST

The Limon Alumni Association is sponsoring the Homecoming Window Decorating Contest. This years' Homecoming theme is “Badgers are Out of This World” and the Badger Football team is playing the Buena Vista Demons. Window judging is Friday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m., with the winner announced during half-time of the game on Saturday, Sept. 28.

EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS MEETING

Join the community for a special emergency preparedness presentation (sponsored by the Silver Spike Chapter or the Daughters of the American Revolution) at May Farms, 64001 E. Hwy. 36 Byers,

on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2-5 p.m. Please reserve your spot by Sept. 22 and for additional information email honorthepast01@gmail.com

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.