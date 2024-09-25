NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:18 pm

HUGO HOMECOMING

Welcome home alumni! Mannis Party Barn will be open for homecoming Sept. 27 @ 5:30 p.m. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Table service provided. See you there.

HOMECOMING WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST

The Limon Alumni Association is sponsoring the Homecoming Window Decorating Contest. This years' Homecoming theme is “Badgers are Out of This World” and the Badger Football team is playing the Buena Vista Demons. Window judging is Friday, Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m., with the winner announced during half-time of the game on Saturday, Sept. 28.

EMERGENCY

PREPAREDNESS MEETING

Join the community for a special emergency preparedness presentation (sponsored by the Silver Spike Chapter or the Daughters of the American Revolution) at May Farms, 64001 E. Hwy. 36 Byers, on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 2-5 p.m. Please reserve your spot by Sept. 22 and for additional information email honorthepast01@gmail.com

ACHEIVEMENT NIGHT

The annual 4-H Achievement & Fair Awards is October 20, 2024, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

NATIONAL 4-H WEEK

October 7-12. Learn more about 4-H @ lincoln.extension.colostate.edu/ or 4-h.org.

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.

AMERICAN LEGION

MEETING

Limon American Legion Post #2017 meets at the Hub City Senior Center in Limon on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times are: 5 p.m. Meet & Greet, 6 p.m. Legion Family Meeting, 7 p.m. Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m. SAL & Riders Meeting. Please try to attend. New members are welcome!

GENOA LEGION

Looking for current military or military veteran members. We are a small community with a big spirit. Please contact Commander Gillis at 719-760-0744 for more information.

