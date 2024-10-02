NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 3:04 pm

BOYERO BRIDGE UPDATE

Earthwork in preparation for the Boyero Bridge construction on U.S. Highway 40 southeast of Hugo is ongoing for the next few weeks. Crews completed pile driving and expect to drill piers next week. Once drilling is complete mid-week, the concrete pour for the piers begins.

COMMUNITY

ENGAGEMENT MEETING

The Arc of Colorado (ArcCO), in collaboration with Disability Law Colorado, are working to plan and conduct a series of community engagement opportunities in key areas around the state to hear how we can improve the lives of individuals with disabilities and to inform our work for the 2025 Legislative Session of the Colorado General Assembly. The ArcCO is hosting a community meeting in Limon on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, 5:30 p.m. at the Limon Community Building 477 D Ave, Limon, CO 80828.

NATIONAL 4-H WEEK

October 7-12. Learn more about 4-H @ lincoln.extension.colostate.edu/ or 4-h.org.

ACHIEVEMENT NIGHT

The annual 4-H Achievement & Fair Awards is October 20, 2024, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.

AMERICAN LEGION

MEETING

Limon American Legion Post #2017 meets at the Hub City Senior Center in Limon on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times are: 5 p.m. Meet & Greet, 6 p.m. Legion Family Meeting, 7 p.m. Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m. SAL & Riders Meeting. Please try to attend. New members are welcome!

GENOA LEGION

Looking for current military or military veteran members. We are a small community with a big spirit. Please contact Commander Gillis at 719-760-0744 for more information.

