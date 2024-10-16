NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 3:14 pm

REPUBLICAN

CONGRESSMAN

GREG LOPEZ

Town Hall meeting. Saturday, October 19th @ 5 p.m. at the Limon Community Center , 477 D Ave.

If you have any questions, please call Randal Lewis at 719.469.2031

OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC FALL DINNER

Sunday Oct. 20, 2024 From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Limon School Cafeteria. Everyone is invited for this community dinner. Come and meet your friends and enjoy this delicious lunch.

Adults $10.00, Child $5.00 (5-10) 4 years and younger eat free. Take out available and Door Prizes too!

ACHIEVEMENT NIGHT

The annual 4-H Achievement & Fair Awards is October 20, 2024, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

THE 1916 PROJECT

A pro-life documentary by Seth Gruber, founder and CEO of The White Rose Resistance, will be shown Sunday, October 20 at 2:00 pm and again at 5:00 pm at New Day Community Church of the Nazarene in Karval. This film speaks to the moral issues of our culture and brings light to their beginnings and growing impact today. For more information call (719) 446-5307 or email newdayinkarval@gmail.com.

BIG BOY NO. 4014

Scheduled to pass through Lincoln County on October 21, 2024. No stops are planned. Find more information at https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/track/

AMERICAN LEGION

CRAFT FAIR

Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Summit post 31, at Genoa. Featuring crafts by American Legion members, Genoa Ladies Card Club, Genoa Trinity Lutheran Ladies and Plains Community Church

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.

BOYERO BRIDGE UPDATE

Earthwork in preparation for the Boyero Bridge construction on US 40 southeast of Hugo will be ongoing for the next few weeks. Crews expect to complete pier caissons early next week and will then begin construction of the pier columns. Additionally, they will be pouring the concrete bridge abutments.

