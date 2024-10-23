NEWS BRIEFS

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 11:54 am

AMERICAN LEGION

CRAFT FAIR

Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Summit post 31, at Genoa. Featuring crafts by American Legion members, Genoa Ladies Card Club, Genoa Trinity Lutheran Ladies and Plains Community Church.

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted for the Methodist Women of Faith Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon for Crafters and Home-Based Vendors. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Limon Methodist Church, 770 B Ave. For information email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com or text 719-740-0355.

EASTERN COLORADO TROMBONES

November 3, 2024 at the Limon Methodist Church. If you enjoy brass music, you're sure to enjoy the warm and enriching sounds of the Eastern Colorado Trombone Choir as they present their annual Fall Concert on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., November 3 at the Limon Methodist Church (770 B Avenue). A rich variety of music including works by Beethoven, Wagner, Brahms, Sousa, and even Paul McCartney will delight and enthrall! This admission-free concert is expected to last about an hour. Come and enjoy the music and stay for refreshments.

ELECTION NIGHT CHILI SUPPER

The annual election night chili supper will be Tuesday, Nov 5th from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Hugo United Methodist Church. As tradition it will include all the chili, chicken noodle soup, homemade pie and drinks that you can eat. The cost is $10.00 for adults, and $5.00 for ages 2-5.

ELDER RESOURCE FAIR

November 8th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Join us at the Elder Resource Fair for a "one-stop-shop" experience for the resources, programs, education, and services available to the elderly in Lincoln County and their caretakers! Refreshments will be served!

Transportation available upon request. Are you an agency, business, or resource interested in having a booth at the fair? It's FREE! Deadline for entry is October 31st

For more information, please contact Melissa Gossett at 719-743-2404 ext 243. This event is sponsored by: Lincoln Health, Aspen Leaf Assisted Living, Lincoln County DHS.