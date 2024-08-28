News Briefs 8.29

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 12:29 pm

HUGO GARAGE SALE

Hugo's Town Wide Garage Sale is Aug. 30-31. The listings of Hugo Garage Sales is available at Osborne's Super Market or Hugo Liquors.

SAFETY DAY

The Lincoln County Extension Office is hosting Step Up to Safety Day on Sept. 12 at the fairgrounds in Hugo from 9 a.m.-2 o,n, for 4th grade students.

COMPETITIVE ADULT LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL

Sign up at Town Hall by Aug. 31 or call Jason Bandy at 719-892-0919. Leagues begin Sept. 2 and 4.

THE LIMON HERITAGE MUSEUM

Visitors from all across the U.S. and around the globe have toured the complex, including tourists from England, Ecuador, and Norway. The summer is quickly winding down at the museum, though. The last day of the season is Labor Day. If you haven’t had a chance to step inside the newly opened historic Gate’s House, you still have a chance to check it out. Flowers are still in bloom on the beautifully landscaped museum grounds, too. The museum complex is open every day through Labor Day, except Wednesday. Hours are 10am to 4pm each day; 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.

BOYERO BRIDGE UPDATE

The Boyero Bridge detour route is open for traffic and running smoothly on US Highway 40/287 southeast of Hugo. Crews will now be preparing for bridge demolition which is expected to happen in early September.

FOOD PANTRY HOURS

We know that there are times when a person or family is in need of some assistance. The Limon Methodist Church has a food pantry available to help at 770 B Ave. Hours are Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon and Wednesday 4-5:30 p.m.

News briefs are a list of free community events, announcements, etc. If a fee is charged or items are sold an advertisement must be placed. Please send event to publisher@thelimonleader.com