NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT

Notice is hereby given that final payment will be made on or after the 16th day of September, 2024, on a contract dated April 18, 2024 between the Town of Arriba (Owner) and Glacier Construction Co., …
This item is available in full to subscribers.
To continue reading, you will need to either log in to your subscriber account, below, or purchase a new subscription.
If you're a print subscriber, but do not yet have an online account, click here to create one.
If you are a digital subscriber with an active, online-only subscription then you already have an account here. Just reset your password if you've not yet logged in to your account on this new site.
Click here to see your options for becoming a subscriber.
Other items that may interest you