NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 10:14 am

Notice is hereby given that on Friday September 6th, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. or as soon as possible thereafter, at the Lincoln County Courthouse Jury Assembly Room, 103 3rd Ave. Hugo, CO. 80821 or at such other time and place as this hearing may be adjourned, a public hearing, will be held before the Lincoln County Land Use Board upon the application on file with the Lincoln County Land Use Administrator, 326 8th Street PO Box 39, Hugo, Colorado, Phone 719-743-2337 by Horus Energy, Sandy Hill Solar Project Development Permit #24-02 and BESS Permit BS #24-02 request pursuant to the Lincoln County Zoning Regulations.

The affected property is located approximately at: All of S13,14,23,24 T 11 R55W, S19 T11 R54W

Proposed Use of the Site: Solar Facility and BESS System (Battery Energy Storage System)

Lincoln County Development Permit #24-02 Permit# BS 24-02

Date of Application: May 4, 2020

See application on file with: Land Use Administrators Office 326 8 th Street, Hugo, Colorado 80821

The application is on file at the Lincoln County Land Use Office; you may obtain more information by contacting the Lincoln County Land Use Administrator at the phone number provided above. You may file objections in writing to: Lincoln County Land Use Office, P.O. Box 39 Hugo, Colorado 80821 or appear in person at the open hearing.

First Publication Aug. 29, 2024

Final Publication Sept. 5, 2024

in the Leader

Legal No. 117