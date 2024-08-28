ORVILLE WARNER

Posted Wednesday, August 28, 2024 12:02 pm

Orville was born to George and Gwendolyn (Vick) on August 4, 1935, in Boyero, Colo. He attended Clifford school up to 8th grade and moved on to graduate in Hugo High School in 1954. He worked the ranches and oilfield before moving to Denver in the early 60s where he began his career with the United States Postal Service and then a union representative with the A.P.W.U (American Postal Workers Union) before retiring in 2000. He loved hunting, fishing, anything to do with horses, rodeo and his family.

He is survived by two brothers, George (Eddie) of Elbert, Colo., Gerald (Jerry) and Virginia of Lakewood, Colo.

Children include Charlene (Paul) Hasting of Aurora, Colo., Sherry (Chris) Perea of Tucson, AZ., Michael (Heather) Warner of Charlotte, N.C., Justin Warner of Aurora, Colo., Shane Warner of Denver, Colo., Tina Petit(Warner) of Brighton, Colo., 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.