Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Notice: There is a 24-hour reservation policy at the meal sites and senior centers. To make a reservation please call the Hugo Kitchen at 719-743-2272, Hub Citv Senior Center at 719-775-2721, Louise Grimes at 719-775-1108 or Virginia Chaffin at 719-740-0105.
Thursday - Oct 3
Turkey Wrap on 8" Tortilla With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard
Red Potato Salad
Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Pineapple Chunks
Blueberry Crisp
Tuesday - Oct 8
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on WW Bun
Creamy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Fries
Canned Peaches
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Milk 1 % - 8oz, Coffee or Tea
Thursday Oct 10
Beef Lasagna
Tossed Salad Sweet Corn
Tropical Fruit Salad, Canned Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
