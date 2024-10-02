Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Notice: There is a 24-hour reservation policy at the meal sites and senior centers. To make a reservation please call the Hugo Kitchen at 719-743-2272, Hub Citv Senior Center at 719-775-2721, Louise Grimes at 719-775-1108 or Virginia Chaffin at 719-740-0105.

Thursday - Oct 3

Turkey Wrap on 8" Tortilla  With Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Red Potato Salad

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Pineapple Chunks

Blueberry Crisp

Tuesday - Oct 8

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on WW Bun

Creamy Coleslaw

Sweet Potato Fries

Canned Peaches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Milk 1 % - 8oz, Coffee or Tea

Thursday Oct 10

Beef Lasagna

Tossed Salad Sweet Corn

Tropical Fruit Salad, Canned  Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

All meals served with milk, coffee or tea

