Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Notice: There is a 24-hour reservation policy at the meal sites and senior centers. To make a reservation please call the Hugo Kitchen at 719-743-2272, Hub Citv Senior Center at 719-775-2721, Louise Grimes at 719-775-1108 or Virginia Chaffin at 719-740-0105.
Thursday Oct 17
Cheeseburger on WW Bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Old fashioned Potato Salad
Dill Pickle Spear
Angel food cake with strawberries
Tuesday Oct 22
Chicken Fried Steak
Mashed Potatoes & Country Gravy
Spinach Salad
Multigrain Bread
Strawberries & Bananas
Thursday Oct 24
Goulash
Green Peas
Cornbread
Pineapple & Mandarin Oranges
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie
Tuesday Oct 29
Chef's Choice
Thursday Oct 31
Chef's Choice
All meals served with milk, coffee or tea