Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Posted

Notice: There is a 24-hour reservation policy at the meal sites and senior centers. To make a reservation please call the Hugo Kitchen at 719-743-2272, Hub Citv Senior Center at 719-775-2721, Louise Grimes at 719-775-1108 or Virginia Chaffin at 719-740-0105.

Thursday Oct 17

Cheeseburger on WW Bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Old fashioned Potato Salad

Dill Pickle Spear

Angel food cake with strawberries

Tuesday Oct 22

Chicken Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes & Country Gravy

Spinach Salad

Multigrain Bread

Strawberries & Bananas

Thursday Oct 24

Goulash

Green Peas

Cornbread

Pineapple & Mandarin Oranges

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie

Tuesday Oct 29

Chef's Choice

Thursday Oct 31

Chef's Choice

All meals served with milk, coffee or tea

Other items that may interest you

Badgers Homecoming float winners

Hedlund House Homecoming Event

Two homecoming celebrations, twice the fun!

Local vocals showcased

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions