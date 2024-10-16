Project Smile Meals for Arriba, Hugo and Limon

Posted Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:17 pm

Notice: There is a 24-hour reservation policy at the meal sites and senior centers. To make a reservation please call the Hugo Kitchen at 719-743-2272, Hub Citv Senior Center at 719-775-2721, Louise Grimes at 719-775-1108 or Virginia Chaffin at 719-740-0105.

Thursday Oct 17

Cheeseburger on WW Bun, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Old fashioned Potato Salad

Dill Pickle Spear

Angel food cake with strawberries

Tuesday Oct 22

Chicken Fried Steak

Mashed Potatoes & Country Gravy

Spinach Salad

Multigrain Bread

Strawberries & Bananas

Thursday Oct 24

Goulash

Green Peas

Cornbread

Pineapple & Mandarin Oranges

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie

Tuesday Oct 29

Chef's Choice

Thursday Oct 31

Chef's Choice

All meals served with milk, coffee or tea