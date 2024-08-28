Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

Remember When

By Joan Doll
Posted 8/28/24

60 Years Ago..Aug. 27, 1964

The purchase of 25 lots in east Limon for baseball and other recreation was announced by the Limon Recreation Board. The purchase price was $1500. The land was owned …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Yard of the Week

Outdoors

Outdoors

Cat's Kitchen~Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions