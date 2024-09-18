Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe
REMEMBER WHEN

REMEMBER WHEN

By Joan Doll
Posted 9/18/24

60 Years Ago~Sept. 17, 1964

Don Weber, Limon Superintendent of Schools, said the Limon schools have now reached an all time high in enrollment with a total of 619 students.

Ralph Amstrong, …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

OUTDOORS

Fall Planting Provides Months of Continuous Spring …

Volunteers power the Colorado Trail

Cat’s Kitchen

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions