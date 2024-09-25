Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
REMEMBER WHEN

REMEMBER WHEN

By Joan Doll
Posted 9/25/24

60 Years Ago~Sept. 24, 1964

The first of three dams, designed to prevent flood damage to Limon in the event of a torrential downpour of some duration, is practically complete.   The …

