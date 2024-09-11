Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
School activities and menus

Posted 9/11/24

ARRIBA-FLAGLER

ACTIVITIES

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12

4:00 p.m. Volleyball at ECA (JHb/JHa/JV/V)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Friday Attendance Day

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14

1:00 …

