STEPHEN SCOTT BENSON

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 1:08 pm

Thursday, April 26, 1956, marked the beginning of a journey that created a unique man that left his mark on the hearts of anyone that paused to partake of a few minutes or hours with him. Stephen shared his early years with his parents Steve and Audrey and three siblings. Most of his life was spent in Flagler with the last several in the “middle-of no-where” between Seibert and Kit Carson. His body grew tired, and his heart gave way on Sept. 12, 2024.

The last 25 years have been spent with the love of his life, Laura Rose. Together they attended craft fairs and markets where they shared their smiles and wit with fans of Papi’s Honey or maybe better stated, they created honey snobs.

Farming was his life dream since his youth where he grew up assisting his dad in the farming and livestock operation. Long days on the tractor is where his joy, sense of pride and sanity were. It was also the beginning of an independent streak that would define his adulthood.

Together with his high school sweetheart Debbie three children were born: Stephen D., Lisa and Kimberly. These three captured his heart in a way he couldn’t describe. He was a proud papa to say the least. To the best of his ability, he tried to share his life experiences in the hopes of helping them further their life and avoid many of his pitfalls.

Shortly after Kimberly celebrated her 16th birthday, Stephen received a call that would forever leave a hole in his heart. Kim’s life story had been finalized, but it was the beginning of a string of several hard life altering events in a short period. He was too stubborn to give up though. Thus, his life moto became, “One day at a time. One step at a time.”

Even though the Benson farm north of Flagler was the place where many of his days were spent throughout adulthood, his time for personal growth and pushing the limits of his potential came through elsewhere. His resume included being a meat cutter, welder/fabricator, diesel mechanic for both farm equipment and an asphalt plant.

The first venture in entrepreneurship came as the proud owner of Wild Dog Trucking. This was the first time he could see how his hard work translated into real dollars for his pocket working alongside a group of men that became lifelong friends.

Then there was S.S. Handcrafted. His handyman years in the front range is where his artistic talents were taken to new heights including beautiful custom-made pieces, crafting cement counter tops that looked like granite and incorporating logs into great rooms.

Papi’s Honey and his “girls” were the final and perfect fit for him. A mix of hard physical work, both Laura and he were able to be involved in, taste testing with surprising complex varieties, creating new recipes like homemade peach ice cream with honey, social settings and the opportunity to share all he had learned with people excited to have their own hives.

Stephen loved people, and people loved him. He was special in the way that he gave of himself without regard for his own needs. The way he saw people as valuable and interacted with them as such. Children loved him and would often befriend him shortly after meeting him, crawling into his lap to be close. He loved to share his knowledge and teach his trade secrets to anyone that wanted to know. He was truly a gift to all that loved him.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Ewell and Audrey Benson, daughter Kimberly Ann, and nephew Brock.

Stephen is survived by his wife Laura Rose; children Stephen and Lisa (Shawn); bonus kids Nadine (Demond) and Jason; granddaughters Taylor Ann and Tatiana; bonus grandkids Cierra, Dazhean, Jaymen, Janae, Jayda, Jace, Dane; bonus great-grandchildren Journey, Jream and Kashen, plus Janae’s two children; sisters Sue (Tom) and Linda (Karl); brother Russ (Deb); Uncle Clyde (Elsie) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Flagler American Legion Sept. 20, 2024. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guest book at www.brownfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial services were entrusted to the care of The Brown Funeral Homes.