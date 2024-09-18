TERRY EUGENE YODER

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:55 am

Terry Eugene Yoder, born on Feb. 1, 1943, in Limon, Colo., passed away at the age of 81 on Sept. 2, 2024, in Hugo, Colo. A lifelong resident of Colorado, Terry dedicated over 40 years of service to the Town of Limon ensuring the community was well-maintained through his diligent work on the trash truck.

A proud veteran, Terry served in the U.S. Navy upholding the values of dedication and service he carried throughout his life. His commitment to his country was a significant part of his identity, and he often shared stories of his service with his family and friends.

Terry was a devout member of the Hi-Plains Baptist Church in Limon where he found a community of faith that supported him throughout his life. His religious commitment was evident in his daily actions and the kindness he extended to everyone he met.

Known for his love of the Denver Broncos, Terry was not just a fan but a dedicated follower who kept meticulous statistics of every Broncos game for over 20 years. His hobbies also included horseshoes and any family gatherings, passions that brought him much joy and excitement.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Linda Yoder; sons, Mike and John Yoder; daughter, Jenny Kaufman; ten grandchildren; siblings, Karen Barick, Linda Trujillo, Robert Yoder and James Yoder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Carl Yoder; brothers, Jerry and Jack Yoder; and grandson, Sutter Kaufman.

Services to honor Terry's life will be held at Hi-Plains Baptist Church, 1001 H Ave., in Limon on Sept. 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. Brown Funeral Home in Hugo, Colo., is assisting the family during this time. Terry's life was marked by his unwavering kindness, his commitment to his community and country and the love he shared with his family and friends. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

