Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Log in Subscribe

TOWN OF ARRIBA BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING Monday, September 9, 2024

TOWN OF ARRIBA BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING Monday, September 9, 2024

Posted 10/23/24

Call to Order Mayor Marilyn Lightsey called the meeting to order at 6:00. Trustees in attendance included Troy McCue, Carolyn Steinsiek, Siobhan Steinsiek, Ben VanderWerf, and Bob Rush. Ashlee …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Certificate of Congressional Recognition

Limon Education Foundation receives grant to update …

Badgers Homecoming float winners

Large crowd attended Limon School Board meeting

© Copyright 2024 The Leader
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions