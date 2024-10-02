Town of Limon Agenda

Posted Wednesday, October 2, 2024 1:09 pm

Oct. 3, 2024 @ 7 p.m.

1. Roll Call

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Minutes

4.Citizen Input for Items Not on Agenda

5. Public Hearing: Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvements Project

6. Rotary Special Events Permit Request

7. Liquor License Renewal for Martini’s Liquor

8. Resolution No. 24-10-20; Proposal from Colorado Employer Benefit Trust (C.E.B.T.) for Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance Coverage for Full-Time Employees of the Town of Limon

Resolution No. 24-10-21; A Resolution Approving Turf Purchase for Baseball Field

9. Resolution No. 24-10-22; A Resolution Approving an MOU with the State Patrol and the Town of Limon

10. Resolution No. 24-10-23; A Resolution of the Town Board Intent to Make the Final Bond Payment Series 2012 Due in 2025

11. Ordinance No. 643; Sewer Rate Increase

12. Requisition No. One to Colorado Water Resources and Power Authority

13. Attorney’s Report

14. Administration Report

15. Mayor’s Report

16. Trustee’s Report

17.Approval of Bills

18. Adjournment

