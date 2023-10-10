Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
LIMON CHAMBER MEETING OCT. 12

The October meeting of the Limon Chamber of Commerce will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Limon Community Building beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a Meet n Greet, followed by the Business Meeting. Lunch will be provided by Gary Lewman for all to enjoy.

OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC FALL DINNER

Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Limon School Cafeteria. Adult $10.00, Child $5.00 (5-10) 4 Years and under are free. Take out available Door prizes too!

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted For The Limon Methodist Women Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9-3 pm at Limon Methodist Church. Booth Cost per 8 Foot Table is $25. If you would like a Vendor Booth Application email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com.  Questions call or text Erin at 719-740-0355.

FOOD PANTRY HOURS

We know that there are times when a person or family is in need of some assistance. The Limon Methodist Church has a food pantry available to help. The address is 770 B Ave.  We are open the following hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon; Wednesday 4-5 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION

MEETING IN LIMON

Limon American Legion Post #2017 is now meeting at the Hub City Senior Center in Limon.  Meetings are on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times are: 5pm Meet & Greet, 6pm Legion Family Meeting, 7pm Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7pm SAL & Riders Meeting. Please try to attend.  New members are welcome!

GENOA AMERICAN

LEGION

Looking for current military or military veteran members. We are a small community with a big spirit. Please contact Commander Gillis at 719-760-0744 for more information.

AA MEETING IN RUSH

Wednesday nights at 7:00 pm in the basement at Rush Christian Church, 39950 State Highway 94, Rush, CO 80833. Contact: Peggy 719-659-5879

