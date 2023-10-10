Posted Tuesday, October 10, 2023 10:00 pm

LIMON CHAMBER MEETING OCT. 12

The October meeting of the Limon Chamber of Commerce will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Limon Community Building beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a Meet n Greet, followed by the Business Meeting. Lunch will be provided by Gary Lewman for all to enjoy.

OUR LADY OF VICTORY CATHOLIC FALL DINNER

Sunday, October 22, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Limon School Cafeteria. Adult $10.00, Child $5.00 (5-10) 4 Years and under are free. Take out available Door prizes too!

VENDORS WANTED

Vendors Wanted For The Limon Methodist Women Holiday Kick-Off Craft Fair, Bake Sale & Luncheon on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9-3 pm at Limon Methodist Church. Booth Cost per 8 Foot Table is $25. If you would like a Vendor Booth Application email: limonmethodistwomen@gmail.com. Questions call or text Erin at 719-740-0355.

FOOD PANTRY HOURS

We know that there are times when a person or family is in need of some assistance. The Limon Methodist Church has a food pantry available to help. The address is 770 B Ave. We are open the following hours: Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon; Wednesday 4-5 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m.

AMERICAN LEGION

MEETING IN LIMON

Limon American Legion Post #2017 is now meeting at the Hub City Senior Center in Limon. Meetings are on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times are: 5pm Meet & Greet, 6pm Legion Family Meeting, 7pm Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7pm SAL & Riders Meeting. Please try to attend. New members are welcome!

GENOA AMERICAN

LEGION

Looking for current military or military veteran members. We are a small community with a big spirit. Please contact Commander Gillis at 719-760-0744 for more information.

AA MEETING IN RUSH

Wednesday nights at 7:00 pm in the basement at Rush Christian Church, 39950 State Highway 94, Rush, CO 80833. Contact: Peggy 719-659-5879