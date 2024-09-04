Posted Wednesday, September 4, 2024 3:48 pm

A Memorial Service for Vern Ashcraft will be held on Monday,

August 26, 2024 at 3:00 p.m., at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska.

Vern Dale Ashcraft, 55 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away

unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at his home. He was born on May 8, 1969, in Denver, Colorado, the middle of three children, born to Clarence and Nancy A. (Johnson) Ashcraft. He received his education from Holdrege Public Schools, and graduated with the class of 1987.

Following his education, Vern began working on his Aunt June’s farm in Limon, Colorado.

On September 4, 1999, Vern was united in marriage to Jeannette I. (Bogart) McCaffery in Limon. The couple made their home in Holdrege.

Most recently, Vern worked at Embecta in Holdrege for the last five years. Vern had many friends and was loved and respected by all who knew him. We will miss his smile and peaceful presence but we know he is always with us, and in that, there is Joy.

Vern was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; and father-in-law, Leslie Bogart.

Vern is survived by his wife, Jeannette Ashcraft of Holdrege; their

children: Anthony McDermott; Andrew (Tayler Piska) Bendorf; and Paisley Ashcraft, all of Holdrege; Karen Aldama of Omaha, Nebraska; Eric Pieper of Kearney, Nebraska; and Lindsay Ashcraft and her wife, Sabrina Reeves of Eudora, Kansas; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Ana Sarno and husband, Michael of Elgin, Illinois; and Ama Ashcraft of Limon; his mother, Nancy Ashcraft of Holdrege; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the memorial service. They are honoring his wish for cremation.

A memorial has been established in Vern’s honor, and kindly

suggested to the family.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family

at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the

arrangements.