VERNON A. WERNER

Posted Wednesday, September 18, 2024 11:56 am

Vernon A. Werner, 87, of Flagler, Colorado, departed this life on Sept. 7, 2024. Vernon was known for his kindness, humor, generosity, musicianship and dedication to his faith, family and community.

Born on Feb. 3, 1937, in Plainville, Kansas, he married his beloved wife, Nancy, on July 18, 1959. They moved to Colorado in 1962. Vernon and Nancy were married for 51 years, and anyone who knew them now celebrate their long-awaited reunion.

Vernon served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He joined the Arapaho County Sheriff's Office in 1964, where he dedicated 36 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in charge of the Eastern District, serving the small towns, ranchers and farmers of the area, a role he cherished and executed with distinction.

In 2000, Vernon and Nancy retired to the small community of Flagler, Colo. They quickly became cherished members of the community. Having grown up on a farm, Vernon began helping local farmers during harvest time, and spent time serving as a town commissioner. His connection to the land and community was evident in his dedication to these roles.

Vernon was also deeply involved in his local parish, St. Mary’s in Flagler, where he was a regular attendee. His faith was an important aspect of his life, providing him with strength and comfort, especially after Nancy passed away in 2010.

Vernon and Nancy were able to travel all across the United States, to several countries in Europe and to the Caribbean on Grand Ol’ Opry cruises. Vern’s hobbies included playing guitar and singing with his band (Barbwire Connection) gardening and caring for all the critters that made his yard their home including his much-loved cat, Cat. These activities brought him great joy and peace particularly in his later years.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Joe and Nettie Werner; brothers Joseph, Richard, Leonard, Donald, and Ronald; and his cat, Cat. He is survived by his children, Glen, Russell (Kathy), and Keri; grandchildren, Chelsea (Chuck) Tague, Jesse (Alex) Vittale, Ryan Werner, Kurtis Werner, and Robby Payne; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Inez Vittale; and his sister, Mary Lee (Ed) Schmidtberger.

Vernon will be remembered for his strong sense of duty, commitment to his community and loving heart. We hope his legacy will continue to influence those who knew him to be faithful and generous. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to any local charity providing music and arts to children.