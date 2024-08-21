Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Yesteryear

By Joan Doll
Posted 8/21/24

60 Years Ago..Aug. 13, 1964

The Lincoln County Free Fair and Rodeo will be held in Hugo Aug. 20-22. The main event will be the judging of 4-H and open class exhibits. There will be a fitting and …

