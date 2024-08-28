Official Legal Publication serving Lincoln County and the Towns of Arriba, Genoa, Hugo, Karval and Limon
Yesteryear

By Joan Doll
Posted 8/28/24

60 Years Ago..Aug. 27, 1964

Vaughn Vratil's lightweight Herford was named Grand Champion at the Lincoln County Fair. Greg Blackwelder showed a heavyweight Angus that won Reserve Champion.

